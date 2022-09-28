CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip on rate hike worries

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pointing to a seventh straight session in the red, as investors fretted about surging borrowing costs from aggressive policy tightening by central banks globally to curb inflation.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.5% at 07:17 a.m. ET. They were tracking U.S. stock futures lower after a report that tech giant Apple AAPL.O was scrapping a plan to boost production of its flagship iPhone 14 on weak demand. .N

However, a swing in sentiment following the Bank of England's announcement of a temporary bond purchase program to stabilise the market helped cut some losses.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 131 points, or 0.45% at 07:17 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 25.25 points, or 0.69% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 135.25 points, or 1.19%. .N

Stock markets have been roiled this year by central banks taking a strong stance against inflation.

The U.S. Federal Reserve delivered its third 75 basis points hike for the year last week and signaled more even at the risk of tipping the economy into recession. The Bank of Canada governor has also called for more hikes after a 75 bps move this month. FRX/

Canada's main stock index has lost 6.4% over the last six session, hitting 11-week lows. On Tuesday, it ended down 19.13 points, or 0.1%, at 18,307.91. .TO

Gold prices hit their lowest since April 2020, indicating a possibly weak session for Canadian gold miners. FRX/

Stabilizing oil prices, however, were seen stemming any potential declines in energy companies. O/RGOL/

Among stocks, cinema chain operator Cineplex CGX.TO has reached out to the lenders of Cineworld CINE.L to revive a potential merger with the bankrupt rival's Regal Entertainment, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

