CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip on elevated US bond yields; retail sales in focus

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index lagged on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields continued to march higher after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hit a hawkish tone, while investors awaited domestic retail sales data.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 fell 0.3% at 7:26 a.m. ET (1126 GMT). The underlying benchmark index .GSPTSE closed 0.5% lower on Thursday, hitting its lowest levels in nearly two weeks.

A strong U.S. economy and continued tight labor markets could require still tougher borrowing conditions to control inflation, Powell said on Thursday, pushing 10-year U.S. bond yields to nearly 5% for the first time since 2007.

Wall Street stocks ended in the red on Thursday and U.S. futures followed suit on Friday as bond yields remain high..N

Powell's hawkish comments comes ahead of the Fed's Oct.31-Nov.1 monetary policy meeting where market expects the benchmark interest rate to stay steady at the current 5.25% to 5.5% range.

The meeting will be held against the backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Canada's August retail sales data, due later in the day, is expected to enter negative territory from a 0.3% rise in July, as per economists polled by Reuters.

Retail sales will be the last dataset to be released before the Bank of Canada's monetary policy decision next week.

Canada's annual inflation rate unexpectedly slowed to 3.8% in September while underlying core measures also eased, data showed on Tuesday, prompting markets and analysts to trim bets of another interest rate hike.

Oil prices extended gains on heightened fears that the Israel-Gaza crisis may spread to other parts of the region. O/R

Safe-haven assets also continued to shine, with gold hitting a three-month high on Friday. GOL/

COMMODITIES AT 7:26 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,985.1; +0.7% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $90.6; +1.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $93.61; +1.3% O/R

($1= C$1.3691)

