CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip as weaker oil prices weigh

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday following strong gains last week, as oil prices eased from session highs, while investors awaited signs of progress on a new U.S. stimulus bill.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures shed 0.03% and 0.26%, respectively. O/R

The White House expects the House of Representatives to track closely to U.S. President Joe Biden's relief plan as it marks up its latest round of legislation but expects lawmakers will tweak some elements.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET, snapping a six-day winning streak.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.07% higher at 18,329.52 on Tuesday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures YMc1 were down 0.14% AT 7.00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 dipped 0.12% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 slipped 0.11%. .N

Canopy Growth Corp's WEED.TOCGC.O aggressive cost-cut measures and increased demand for cannabis products during the lockdowns helped the world's largest pot producer report a smaller third-quarter adjusted loss.

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, CVE.N said its losses narrowed for the three months to December from the previous quarter, as the oil industry rebounds from the COVID-19 hit.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy PL.TO: BMO raises target price to C$11.3 from C$9

TFI International Inc TFII.TO: Stephens raises target price to C$107 from C$100

Capital Power Corp CPX.TO: Scotiabank raises price target to C$40 from C$37

Gold futures GCc2: $1,843.7; +0.58% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $57.82; -0.26% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $60.55; -0.03% O/R

1000 JOLTS job openings for Dec: Expected 6.500 mln; Prior 6.527 mln

($1= C$1.27)

