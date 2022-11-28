CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip as oil prices fall

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as weaker oil prices offset the boost from rising gold prices at the start of a busy week for domestic bank earnings.

Canada's Big Six banks are expected to post a 4% decline in fourth-quarter profits from last year because of decades-high inflation and monetary tightening by the central bank that has hurt investment banking activity.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.3% at 07:50 a.m. ET.

Prices of crude oil and copper were hit as street protests in China against strict COVID-19 curbs stoked demand worries from the world's top consumer. O/RMETL/

Gold rose as a weaker dollar made the safe-haven metal cheaper to investors. GOL/

The economic data roster for the week includes third-quarter and annual gross domestic product data and changes in unemployment rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE marked its highest closing level in more than five months on Friday, helped by gains in the utility and financial sectors. .TO

U.S. stock index futures were down along with their global counterparts as demand concerns from the world's second-largest economy stoked fears of the consequent impact on global economic growth. .N

COMMODITIES

Gold futures GCc2: $1,758; +0.28% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $73.67; -3.56% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $80.67; -3.54% O/R

($1= C$1.34)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

