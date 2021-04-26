CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip as lower oil prices weigh
April 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Monday, weighed by a fall in oil prices, as investors awaited a first-quarter earnings update from Canadian National Railway later in the day.
Crude prices fell more than 1.5% on fears that surging COVID-19 cases in India will dent fuel demand in the world's third-biggest oil importer, while an expected supply increase from OPEC+ also added to pressure. O/R
June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 7:04 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.37% higher at 19,102.33 on Friday. .TO
Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 8 points, or 0.02% at 07:04 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 5 points, or 0.12% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 45.75 points, or 0.33%. .N
TOP STORIES TOP/CAN
North America's freight rail customers, from grain shippers to logistics companies, are pushing for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO to win a bidding war for Kansas City Southern over rival Canadian National Railway CNR.TO, eyeing stronger competition and swifter service.
Investors in Canada are shunning interest-rate sensitive stocks, seeking inflation protection and betting on a steeper yield curve as the Bank of Canada leads global central banks in shifting to a more hawkish stance.
Canada's health department said on Sunday the 1.5 million doses of the Astrazeneca Plc AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine imported from Emergent BioSolutions' EBS.N Baltimore facility were safe and met quality specifications.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA
Gibson Energy Inc GEI.TO: Credit Suisse cuts to underperform from neutral
Well Health Technologies WELL.TO: CIBC initiates with outperformer rating and C$9 PT
Altagas Ltd ALA.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$26 from C$25
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures GCc2: $1,779; +0.1%GOL/
MAJOR U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 Durable goods for Mar: Expected 2.5%; Prior -1.2%
0830 Durables ex-transport for Mar: Expected 1.6%; Prior -0.9%
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
