CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip as crude oil, metal prices decline

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's resources-heavy main stock index fell on Monday as oil prices eased and metal prices slipped, though investors will be looking out for the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision and a bunch of U.S. data scheduled for later this week.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.4% at 7:01 a.m. ET (1201 GMT), mirroring declines in their U.S. counterparts. .N

Crude oil prices dipped, pressured by investor scepticism over the latest OPEC+ decision on supply cuts and uncertainty surrounding global fuel demand, though the risk of supply disruptions from the Middle East conflict limited losses. O/R

Copper prices came off a nearly four-month high hit last week as a stronger U.S. dollar offset tighter supply worries, while gold prices also came off their record-high levels. GOL/MET/L

Eyes would be on the BoC, which is widely expected to hold its interest rate steady on Wednesday as hopes have been growing that the Canadian central bank is likely done with interest rate hikes after the latest inflation data showed price pressures eased more than expected.

BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said on Nov. 22 that interest rates may be at their peak, given that excess demand has vanished and weak growth is expected to persist for many months.

Also on the investor radar is a bunch of U.S. employment data this week, with an October JOLTS number and November ADP National Employment report due during the week leading up to the more comprehensive November non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE touched a two-and-a-half-month high in the previous session and posted a weekly gain of nearly 2%.

COMMODITIES AT 7:01 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,081.1; flat% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $73.74; -0.5% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $78.51; -0.5% O/R

($1= C$1.354)

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

