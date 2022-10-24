CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip as commodity prices slide

US Markets

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main stock index was set to open lower on Monday as softer commodity prices could stall a recent rally that has been driven by optimism over slowing pace of U.S. interest rate hikes.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 06:53 a.m. ET.

Crude prices LCOc1, CLc1 fell about 1% after Chinese data showed demand from the world's largest crude importer remained lacklustre in September as strict COVID-19 policies and fuel export curbs depressed consumption. O/R

Gold prices XAU= also fell as the dollar climbed, making the yellow metal more expensive for other currency holders. GOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.5% higher on Friday, its highest closing in more than two weeks, after a report said the Federal Reserve will likely debate on a smaller interest rate hike in December. .TO

Focus is on the Bank of Canada's policy decision on Wednesday, with traders pricing in a 70.2% chance of a supersized 75 bps hike, taking its overnight lending rate to a 14-year high at 4%.

Elsewhere, Facebook warned on Friday it may block sharing of news content on its platform in Canada over concerns about legislation that would compel digital platforms to pay news publishers.

($1 = 1.3714 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

