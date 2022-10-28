CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip as commodity prices edge lower

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resource-heavy main stock index fell on Friday as commodity prices slipped, while investors watched out for economic growth data.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.3% at 6:42 a.m. ET., while their U.S. counterparts fell after grim forecasts from megacaps Amazon and Apple fed into fears of an economic slowdown. .N

Oil prices LCOc1, CLc1 trickled lower as China, the world's top crude oil consumer, tightened COVID-19 restrictions. O/R

China demand worries also dragged down base metals, while gold prices dipped as the dollar gained. O/RMET/LGOL/

Materials and energy companies combined account for nearly 31% on the TSX.

With the Bank of Canada surprising investors with a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike this week, focus shifts to the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week where it is widely expected to raise rates by 75 basis points.

Data on Canada's economic growth, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show GDP likely remained flat in August, after rising 0.1% in July.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE kept its five-day winning streak intact on Thursday, closing at its highest level in over three weeks, buoyed by upbeat results from e-commerce giant Shopify SHOP.TO. .TO

Among individual stocks to watch, Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO, Shaw Communications SJRb.TO and Quebecor Inc QBRb.TO have failed to mediate their differences with Canada's competition bureau over Rogers' C$20 billion ($14.75 billion) bid for Shaw, the companies said on Thursday.

($1 = 1.3607 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.