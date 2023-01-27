CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip ahead of U.S. inflation data

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged lower on Friday, a day after the index touched seven-months highs, but declines were at bay as oil prices extended gains ahead of a key U.S. inflation reading.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 7:05 a.m. ET, (1205 GMT) after the benchmark Canadian index posted its highest closing level since June 8 on Thursday.

Both U.S. and Canadian futures indicated a lower open ahead of the U.S. personal consumption expenditure (PCE) report, a crucial stepping stone in gauging where the Federal Reserve stands on further monetary policy tightening.

Investors would be on thin ice heading into next week, with major central banks such as the Fed, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) all coming out with their decisions on interest rates as major world economies continue to grapple with runaway inflation.

The Bank of Canada became the first major central bank to signal a pause in rates hikes when it upped its overnight lending rate by an expected 25-basis-points on Wednesday.

Earnings season in the United States posted a glum picture overnight, as chipmaker Intel INTC.Oreported its worst revenue slump in at least two decades and warned of additional losses amid weak demand for personal computers.

Commodity prices, which tend to influence the resources-heavy TSX, were a mixed bag.

Oil prices rose for a second session, buoyed by stronger than expected U.S. economic growth, strong middle distillate refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand. O/R

Gold and copper prices were steady. GOL/MET/L

On the research front, National Bank of Canada raised electricity generator TransAlta Corp TA.TO to "outperform" from "sector perform".

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

