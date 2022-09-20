CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip ahead of inflation data

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canadian stock index futures slipped on Tuesday as investors awaited domestic inflation data to gauge the path of future interest rate hikes, while caution gripped global markets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 dropped 0.2% by 7:06 a.m. ET, reflecting the weak sentiment on Wall Street.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 fell 79 points, or 0.25%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 dropped 12.5 points, or 0.32%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 44.25 points, or 0.37%. .N

Data at 8:30 a.m. ET is expected to show Canadian consumer prices cooled in August, up 7.3% after a 7.6% increase in July. The number could influence traders' expectations around interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada (BoC) ahead of a policy meeting next week.

Money market traders have fully priced in a 50-basis-point rate hike by the BoC. The central bank has already raised rates by 300 basis points in just six months to 3.25%, a 14-year high.

Global stock markets have sold off sharply this year on worries over surging inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening by central banks to tame it. However, strength in commodity prices have supported the resource-heavy Canadian stock markets.

Gains in energy and material stocks sparked a late rally in Toronto's main stock index .GSPTSE on Monday, adding to its modest gains in September. The index is up 1.3% so far this month.

Precious metal miners will be in focus as prices of gold and silver dropped, weighed down by a firmer dollar and elevated U.S. bond yields. GOL/

