CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip ahead of Fed policy meet

April 27 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision, while also awaiting cues on earnings recovery from corporate Canada.

The U.S. central bank is expected to reaffirm its policy guidance after its two-day meeting this week, and is likely to give a rosier view of the U.S. employment situation and expectations of further growth through the summer.

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.36% higher at 19,170.56 on Monday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 14 points, or 0.04%, at 12:01 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 5 points, or 0.12%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 19 points, or 0.14%. .N

Canadian National Railway CNR.TO on Monday raised its annual forecasts for profit and volume growth, hoping that vaccine rollouts would accelerate an economic recovery and boost shipments for the country's biggest railroad operator.

Canada said on Monday it backed the use of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N Janssen COVID-19 vaccine despite reports of rare blood clots, noting the issue had first been identified in doses made by AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L.

Altura Energy Inc ATU.V: Haywood Securities raises to "buy" from "hold"

Dream Industrial REIT DIR_u.TO: National Bank of Canada resumes with "outperform" rating

Gold futures GCc2: $1,779.6; +0.01% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $62.35; +0.71% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $66.03; +0.55% O/R

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Feb: Expected 1.1%; Prior 1.2%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Feb: Expected 11.7%; Prior 11.1%

1000 Consumer Confidence for Apr: Expected 113.0; Prior 109.7

($1= C$1.2399)

