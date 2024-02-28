News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures decline on sliding commodity prices

February 28, 2024 — 07:35 am EST

Written by Purvi Agarwal for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index tumbled on Wednesday tracking a decline in commodity prices, as investors assessed big bank earnings in Canada and awaited key inflation data from the United States.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFcv1 were down 0.6% at 6:52 a.m. ET (11:52 GMT), mirroring losses in the Wall Street peers. .N

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.03% lower on Tuesday, as losses in financial shares offset gains in energy. .TO

Energy shares are expected to reverse two days of gains on a 1% decline in oil prices, as the prospect of delays in interest rate cuts in the U.S. and a rise in U.S. crude stocks offset a boost from a potential extension to OPEC+ supply curbs. O/R

Materials stocks are poised to extend their losses as gold prices edged down on a stronger dollar, while more bad news from China's property sector weighed on copper prices. GOL/MET/L

Investors continue to parse quarterly earnings from big banks in Canada as Royal Bank of CanadaRY.TO reported a lower first-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by bigger provisions for loans.

However, the National Bank of CanadaNA.TO reported a higher first-quarter profit as robust performance at its financial markets unit cushioned the hit from an increase in loan loss provisions.

On the data front, a monthly reading of personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index in the U.S., the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, is due on Thursday, alongside a gross domestic product (GDP) reading in Canada.

The data follows a hot reading of consumer prices (CPI) in the U.S. that had dashed early rate cut hopes from the Fed earlier this month, while a significant drop in Canadian CPI had brought forward bets for a cut by the Bank of Canada.

