News & Insights

US Markets
TRI

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures decline after Fitch downgrades US credit rating

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

August 02, 2023 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as investors were spooked after rating agency Fitch downgraded United States' top credit rating, prompting them to park their money in safe-haven gold, pushing the bullion prices higher.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.6% at 7:01 a.m. ET (11:01 GMT).

Fitch surprisingly cut the coveted U.S. government's credit rating by one notch to AA+ from AAA on Tuesday, citing fiscal deterioration.

The Fitch downgrade pushed gold prices higher as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields slipped, souring confidence in the American economy and shoring up interest in safe-haven bullion. GOL/

Metal prices also dropped on weak demand outlook from top consumer China after poor economic data. MET/L

Oil prices surged, trading near their highest levels since April, buoyed by crude and fuel product inventory data that showed robust U.S. demand. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.5% lower on Tuesday.

Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO, TRI.N on Wednesday reported higher sales and operating profit in the second quarter, helped by strong performance at its "Big 3" segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals.

Bausch + Lomb BLCO.TO posted modestly better than expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday after its new chief executive, Brent Saunders, took the helm in March.

Canada is set for an earnings-heavy week, as the world's biggest fertilizer producer Nutrien NTR.TO and solid waste services company Waste Connections WCN.TO are due to report quarterly results later in the day.

COMMODITIES AT 7:01 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,960; +0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $82.03; +0.8% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $85.49; +0.7% O/R

($1= C$1.3305)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRI
BLCO
NTR
WCN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.