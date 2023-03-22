US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures crawl higher ahead of Fed meet decision

March 22, 2023 — 07:28 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

March 22(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged up on Wednesday tracking gains in bullion prices, as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's verdict on further monetary tightening.

The Fed is expected to deliver quarter of a percentage-point rate hike at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), but a few market participants also expect a pause following the recent rout in global markets. 0#FEDWATCH

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:05 a.m. ET.

Gold prices added shine as investors rushed to the safe-haven asset ahead of the Fed's rate decision announcement. GOL/

Among company news, brokerage Scotiabank upgraded Africa Oil Corp AOI.TO to "sector outperform" from "sector perform".

Meanwhile, Canada Deposit Insurance Corp (CDIC) is reviewing deposit insurance limits to safeguard the country's financial system, the Bank and Trust Companies Association said.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed 0.7% up at a one-week high, as energy and financial stocks rallied after data showed inflation eased in the previous month. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 31 points, or 0.09% at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 2.75 points, or 0.07% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 7.75 points, or 0.06%. .N

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

