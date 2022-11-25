CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures climb on stronger oil prices

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as oil prices strengthened and investors continued to bet on smaller interest rate hikes from the world's largest economy.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:01 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE touched its highest closing level in more than five months on Thursday.

Crude prices jumped almost 2% after the energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iraq stressed the importance of adhering to OPEC+ output cuts that last until the end of 2023. GOL/O/R

Futures tracking U.S. stock indices were mixed on Friday, with retailers in focus as Black Friday sales kicked off. U.S. markets were closed on Thursday and will see a shortened trading session on Friday on account of Thanksgiving. .N

COMMODITIES

Gold futures GCc2: $1,750.5; -0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $79.82; +2.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $86.8; +1.7% O/R

($1= C$1.3)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

