CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures climb on higher commodity prices

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resources-heavy main stock index jumped on Friday as hopes of possible easing of China's strict COVID restrictions and a weaker dollar boosted commodity prices.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1.1% at 07:27 a.m. ET, while their U.S. counterparts also gained. .N

Commodity prices ticked higher with crude oil LCOc1, CLc1 prices climbing nearly 3%, while spot gold XAU= was up nearly 1% against a weaker dollar. GOL/O/R

Risk appetite got a boost on Friday on rumors of a possible end to stringent COVID-19 lockdowns in top consumer of commodities, China, as well as a report that U.S. inspections of audit papers at U.S.-listed Chinese companies finished ahead of time.

This comes after a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve had dulled sentiment earlier this week. All eyes now are on U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due later in the day. An addition of 200,000 jobs is expected and any surprise to the upside is seen lending weight to the Fed's hawkish stance.

Similar data in Canada due at 08:30 a.m. ET is expected to show the country added 5,000 jobs in October after an addition of 21,100 jobs in the previous month, with the jobless rate likely rising to 5.4% in October.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed at its lowest in a week and a half on Thursday, declining for the second straight session.

Meanwhile, Canada's government on Thursday set out billions in new spending to support low-income workers and clean energy technologies among other measures.

Among individual companies, auto parts maker Magna International Inc MG.TOcut its annual sales forecast as supply chain snags and higher utility costs keep vehicle production under pressure.

