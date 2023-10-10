CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures climb on dovish Fed remarks, retreating Treasury yields

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index jumped about 1% on Tuesday as Treasury yields retreated after dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials though concerns about the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas lingered.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.96% at 7:30 a.m. ET (11:30 GMT).

Investors got some respite after top ranking Fed officials indicated that rising yields on long-term U.S. Treasury bonds could steer the central bank from further increases in its short-term policy rate.

U.S. stock index futures also ticked higher after the U.S. Treasury yields came off their 16-year peak. .N

Meanwhile, Israel said it had reclaimed control of the Gaza border with the fiercest air strikes in the 75-year history of its conflict with the Palestinians despite a Hamas threat to execute a captive for each home hit.

Investors will keeping a tab on materials stocks as gold is traditionally seen as a safe-haven investment during times of political and economic uncertainty. Prices of the yellow metal edged lower on Tuesday. GOL/

Energy shares are expected to take a hit on sliding oil prices as markets are looking out for potential supply disruptions due to the ongoing Middle East conflict. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 108.26 points, or 0.6%, at 19,246.07 on Friday as higher oil prices boosted energy shares and bond yields came off highs. .TO

In corporate news, Canada's Brookfield BAM.TO received authorisation from Australia's competition regulator for its$15.35 billion ($9.84 billion) acquistion of power producer Origin Energy ORG.AX.

COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,860.1; -+0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $86.01; -+-0.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $87.78; -+-0.4% O/R

($1= C$1.3601)

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com ;))

