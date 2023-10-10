News & Insights

US Markets
BAM

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures climb on dovish Fed remarks, retreating Treasury yields

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

October 10, 2023 — 07:59 am EDT

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index jumped about 1% on Tuesday as Treasury yields retreated after dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials though concerns about the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas lingered.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.96% at 7:30 a.m. ET (11:30 GMT).

Investors got some respite after top ranking Fed officials indicated that rising yields on long-term U.S. Treasury bonds could steer the central bank from further increases in its short-term policy rate.

U.S. stock index futures also ticked higher after the U.S. Treasury yields came off their 16-year peak. .N

Meanwhile, Israel said it had reclaimed control of the Gaza border with the fiercest air strikes in the 75-year history of its conflict with the Palestinians despite a Hamas threat to execute a captive for each home hit.

Investors will keeping a tab on materials stocks as gold is traditionally seen as a safe-haven investment during times of political and economic uncertainty. Prices of the yellow metal edged lower on Tuesday. GOL/

Energy shares are expected to take a hit on sliding oil prices as markets are looking out for potential supply disruptions due to the ongoing Middle East conflict. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 108.26 points, or 0.6%, at 19,246.07 on Friday as higher oil prices boosted energy shares and bond yields came off highs. .TO

In corporate news, Canada's Brookfield BAM.TO received authorisation from Australia's competition regulator for its$15.35 billion ($9.84 billion) acquistion of power producer Origin Energy ORG.AX.

COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,860.1; -+0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $86.01; -+-0.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $87.78; -+-0.4% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.3601)

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.