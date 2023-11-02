CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures climb on commodity boost, Fed verdict lifts mood

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as a rise in prices of most commodities is expected to boost energy and materials stocks, while hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve may have concluded rate hikes also lifted investor confidence.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.8% at 7:09 a.m. ET (11:09 GMT).

Materials stocks are expected to see a spike as prices of most non-ferrous metals, including copper and gold, gained on the pullback in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields. MET/LGOL/

The heavyweight energy sector could also advance as oil prices rose more than $1 after the Fed kept benchmark interest rates on hold. O/R

The U.S. central bank maintained its benchmark overnight interest rate in the current 5.25%-5.50% range on Wednesday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed up 205.53 points, or 1.09%, at 19,079.00 on Wednesday, with the overall sentiment supported by expectations that interest rates have peaked. .TO

Wall Street futures also got a boost on Thursday from hopes of an end to rate hikes, while a number of upbeat corporate forecasts also lifted sentiment. .N

Across the border, investors will be on the lookout for a report on factory orders for September, due at 10 a.m. ET, while weekly jobless claims data from the U.S. will also be on tap, expected at 08:30 a.m. ET.

In corporate news, a consortium led by Brookfield Asset ManagementBAM.TO accused Origin Energy's largest shareholder, AustralianSuper, of "holding the company hostage" after it rejected a sweetened A$16.4 billion ($10.55 billion) takeover offer for Australia's biggest energy retailer.

Canadian Natural ResourcesCNQ.TO shares are expected to slip after the oil and gas producer reported lower third-quarter profit.

COMMODITIES AT 7:09 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,996.4; +0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $81.54; +1.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $85.7; +1.3% O/R

