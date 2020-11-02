US Markets
MAV

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures climb lifted by strong gold prices

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Strong gold prices boosted Canada's main stock index futures on Monday, as caution ahead of the U.S. presidential election bolstered demand for the precious metal.

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Strong gold prices boosted Canada's main stock index futures on Monday, as caution ahead of the U.S. presidential election bolstered demand for the precious metal.

Gold prices rose 0.47% to $1888.7 per ounce.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.9% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's October manufacturing activity data is due at 09:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.57% lower at 15,580.64 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 1.66% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 1.38% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.05%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Atco Ltd ACOx.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$45 from C$46

Mav Beauty Brands Inc MAV.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises rating to "buy" from "hold"

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc SNC.TO: ATB Capital Markets cuts target price to C$41 from C$42

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1888.7; +0.47% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $34.77; -2.85% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $37.09; -2.21% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Oct: Prior 53.3

1000 Construction spending mm for Sep: Expected 0.9%; Prior 1.4%

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Oct: Expected 55.8; Prior 55.4

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Oct: Prior 62.8

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Oct: Prior 49.6

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Oct: Prior 60.2

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.33)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular