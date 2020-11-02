CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures climb lifted by strong gold prices

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Strong gold prices boosted Canada's main stock index futures on Monday, as caution ahead of the U.S. presidential election bolstered demand for the precious metal.

Gold prices rose 0.47% to $1888.7 per ounce.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.9% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's October manufacturing activity data is due at 09:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.57% lower at 15,580.64 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 1.66% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 1.38% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.05%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Atco Ltd ACOx.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$45 from C$46

Mav Beauty Brands Inc MAV.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises rating to "buy" from "hold"

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc SNC.TO: ATB Capital Markets cuts target price to C$41 from C$42

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1888.7; +0.47% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $34.77; -2.85% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $37.09; -2.21% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Oct: Prior 53.3

1000 Construction spending mm for Sep: Expected 0.9%; Prior 1.4%

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Oct: Expected 55.8; Prior 55.4

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Oct: Prior 62.8

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Oct: Prior 49.6

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Oct: Prior 60.2

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.33)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.