CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures climb lifted by strong gold prices

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Strong gold prices boosted Canada's main stock index futures on Monday, as caution ahead of the U.S. presidential election bolstered demand for the precious metal.
Gold prices rose 0.47% to $1888.7 per ounce.
December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.9% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Canada's October manufacturing activity data is due at 09:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.57% lower at 15,580.64 on Friday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 1.66% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 1.38% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.05%.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA
Atco Ltd ACOx.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$45 from C$46
Mav Beauty Brands Inc MAV.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises rating to "buy" from "hold"
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc SNC.TO: ATB Capital Markets cuts target price to C$41 from C$42
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures GCc2: $1888.7; +0.47% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $34.77; -2.85% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $37.09; -2.21% O/R
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Oct: Prior 53.3
1000 Construction spending mm for Sep: Expected 0.9%; Prior 1.4%
1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Oct: Expected 55.8; Prior 55.4
1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Oct: Prior 62.8
1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Oct: Prior 49.6
1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Oct: Prior 60.2
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
($1= C$1.33)
