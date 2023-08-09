CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures climb as metal prices rebound on bets of China stimulus

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index inched higher on Wednesday as metal prices recovered after weak data from China stoked expectations of more stimulus from the world's top metal consumer.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% at 7:00 a.m. ET (1100 GMT). The underlying stock index .GSPTSE closed 0.15% lower on Tuesday.

Data showed China's consumer sector fell into deflation and factory-gate prices extended declines in July, as the world's second-largest economy struggled to revive demand and pressure mounted on Beijing to provide more economic stimulus.

Copper prices bounced back from one-month lows as the data fueled hopes of more support, while gold steadied against a softer dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data. MET/LGOL/

Oil touched new highs on supply tightness due to output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia. O/R

Investors are bracing for a busy week of earnings in Canada, with the results of food and pharmacy retailer Metro Inc MRU.TO, cannabis company Trulieve Cannabis Corp TRUL.CD and financial services firm Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO due later in the day.

Canada's Sun Life Financial SLF.TOreported better-than-expected quarterly profit.

The shortage of affordable housing in Canada is "a very serious challenge" that could ease as inflation cools and interest rates become more predictable, newly appointed Housing Minister Sean Fraser told Reuters on Tuesday.

Data on Canadian building permits is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

