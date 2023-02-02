CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures climb as commodity prices rise

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resources-heavy main stock index edged higher on Thursday as commodity prices rose, while dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted risk appetite globally.

Futures for the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 6:17 a.m. ET (1117 GMT) after the benchmark closed lower on Wednesday, though it climbed well above its session lows.

Markets cheered the Fed's smaller interest rate hike on Wednesday and dovish cues from remarks by Powell, who said during a news conference that the "disinflationary" process was underway.

Canadian earnings season picked up pace, with telecom major BCE Inc BCE.TOreporting a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter profit.

Peer Rogers Communications RCIb.TO, luxury parka maker Canada Goose GOOS.TO and software firm Lightspeed Commerce LSPD.TO are expected to report their quarterly results before markets open.

Commodity prices, which tend to influence the resources-heavy TSX, were higher, pointing to a positive start for Canadian stocks.

Precious and base metal prices rose, boosted by weakness in the dollar, while oil prices were steady. A weaker greenback makes commodities more attractive for overseas buyers.O/RGOL/MET/L

After the Fed meeting on Wednesday, investors would be looking for monetary policy decisions by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England later in the day.

U.S. jobless claims and Canadian building permit numbers are scheduled to be released later in the day.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.