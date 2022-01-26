CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures bounce back on gains in energy shares; rate decision awaited

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose sharply on Wednesday as rising oil prices boosted energy shares, while investors were split over an upcoming interest rate decision by the central bank.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.9% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% higher on Tuesday, breaking a five-day losing streak as commodity stocks recovered from steep losses . .TO

Focus now turns to the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rates at 10:00 a.m. ET, with analysts split over whether the bank will hike rates and start a tightening cycle to contain a rise in inflation through 2021.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will also conclude a two-day meeting later in the day, with investors fearing more hawkish signals.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 396 points, or 1.16% at 7:02 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 68.5 points, or 1.58% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 321.75 points, or 2.28%. .N

Geopolitical tensions over Russia and Ukraine pushed up oil prices, which is positive for crude exporting stocks in Canada. O/R

The killing last week at a hotel near Cancun of two Canadians with criminal records was likely sparked by a debt dispute linked to international criminal activities, Mexican state prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO: NBC raises PT to C$172 from C$170

First National Financial Corp FN.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$46 from C$44

Metro Inc MRU.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$72 from C$71

Gold futures GCc2: $1,844.8; -0.42% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $86.07; +0.47% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $88.92; +0.82% O/R

Fed funds target rate due at 2:00 p.m. ET

Dec new home sales due at 10:00 a.m. ET

