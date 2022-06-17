CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures bounce back as oil prices firm

June 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was poised to open higher on Friday on gains in crude prices, but tracked its worst week since the pandemic-driven market rout in March 2020.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.9% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Prices of oil rose on Friday, helped by supply tightness and new sanctions on Iran. O/R

The benchmark index is down 6.26% so far this week as investors grew worried that aggressive interest rate hikes from major central banks could trigger a recession.

Canada's producer prices and raw materials prices data for May is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 3.1% lower at 19,004.06 on Thursday, its biggest drop since June 2020 and its lowest level since April 2021. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 178 points, or 0.59% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 30.5 points, or 0.83% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 126.75 points, or 1.14%. .N

Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.TO said on Thursday it was suspending plans for the initial public offering of its unit Solta Medical due to challenging market conditions.

Telus Corp T.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$36 from C$37

Airboss Of America Corp BOS.TO: TD Securities cuts target price to C$34 from C$40

Gold futures GCc2: $1845.8; -0.04% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $118.04; +0.38% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $120.39; +0.48% O/R

0915 Industrial production mm for May: Expected 0.4%; Prior 1.1%

0915 Capacity utilization SA for May: Expected 79.2%; Prior 79%

0915 Manufacturing output mm for May: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.8%

0915 Industrial production YoY for May: Prior 6.4%

1000 Leading index change mm for May: Expected -0.4%; Prior -0.3%

($1= C$1.30)

