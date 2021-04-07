CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures at all-time highs as oil gains on economic recovery bets
April 7 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as oil prices rose on prospects of a stronger economic growth, boosting commodity stocks.
However, gains in crude prices were capped by talks to revive a nuclear deal with Iran, which raised the possibility of an easing of sanctions on the country's oil exports. O/R
June quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.4% higher at 19,104.14 on Tuesday. .TO
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.03%..N
Canadian M&A activity in the first three months of the year catapulted to an all-time high as dealmaking recovered from the coronavirus fallout, and bankers point to a healthy pipeline of transactions underpinned by easy financing conditions.
Cogeco Communications Inc CCA.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$130 from C$126
Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO: Berenberg cuts target price to C$42 from C$49
MTY Food Group Inc MTY.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target to C$55 from C$52
Gold futures GCc2: $1,736.1; -0.34% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $59.75; +0.74% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $63.31; +0.94% O/R
($1= C$1.26)
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru)
