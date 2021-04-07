CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures at all-time highs as oil gains on economic recovery bets

April 7 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as oil prices rose on prospects of a stronger economic growth, boosting commodity stocks.

However, gains in crude prices were capped by talks to revive a nuclear deal with Iran, which raised the possibility of an easing of sanctions on the country's oil exports. O/R

June quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.4% higher at 19,104.14 on Tuesday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.03%..N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian M&A activity in the first three months of the year catapulted to an all-time high as dealmaking recovered from the coronavirus fallout, and bankers point to a healthy pipeline of transactions underpinned by easy financing conditions.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Cogeco Communications Inc CCA.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$130 from C$126

Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO: Berenberg cuts target price to C$42 from C$49

MTY Food Group Inc MTY.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target to C$55 from C$52

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,736.1; -0.34% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $59.75; +0.74% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $63.31; +0.94% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.