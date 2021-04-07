US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures at all-time highs as oil gains on economic recovery bets

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as oil prices rose on prospects of a stronger economic growth, boosting commodity stocks.

April 7 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as oil prices rose on prospects of a stronger economic growth, boosting commodity stocks.

However, gains in crude prices were capped by talks to revive a nuclear deal with Iran, which raised the possibility of an easing of sanctions on the country's oil exports. O/R

June quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.4% higher at 19,104.14 on Tuesday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.03%..N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian M&A activity in the first three months of the year catapulted to an all-time high as dealmaking recovered from the coronavirus fallout, and bankers point to a healthy pipeline of transactions underpinned by easy financing conditions.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Cogeco Communications Inc CCA.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$130 from C$126

Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO: Berenberg cuts target price to C$42 from C$49

MTY Food Group Inc MTY.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target to C$55 from C$52

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,736.1; -0.34% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $59.75; +0.74% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $63.31; +0.94% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EDV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular