CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures advance on higher crude prices ahead of U.S. jobs data

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Futures linked to Canada's resources-heavy main stock index climbed on Friday, tracking higher crude oil prices, while investors awaited a crucial U.S. jobs data reading to gauge the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET (12:00 GMT), while their U.S. counterparts edged lower. .N

Data due at 8:30 a.m. ET is expected to show U.S. job growth likely picked up in November as thousands of automobile workers and actors returned after strikes, but the underlying trend will probably point to a cooling labor market.

On the commodities front, crude oil prices advanced after Saudi Arabia and Russia called for more OPEC+ members to join output cuts. O/R

Gold prices were largely steady on Friday, while most base metals also rose. GOL/MET/L

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE snapped a three-day losing streak in the previous session, backed by strong technology shares.

However, the benchmark Canadian index is eyeing weekly losses with energy .SPTTEN on track to becoming the worst performing sector this week, while telecoms .GSPTTTS are set to be the best performing.

Among individual stocks to look out for, brokerage J.P. Morgan downgraded MEG Energy MEG.TO to "neutral" from "overweight".

J.P. Morgan upgraded Imperial Oil IMO.TO to "neutral" from "underweight".

Major central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are scheduled to announce their decisions on monetary policy in the coming week.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) had held its key overnight rate at 5% earlier this week.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,036.7; flat GOL/

US crude CLc1: $70.55; +1.8% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $75.37; +1.8% O/R

($1= C$1.3579)

