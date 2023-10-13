CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures advance on higher commodity prices, US banks' earnings boost

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index climbed on Friday, setting it up for weekly gains, supported by rising prices of most commodities, while strong bank earnings from the U.S. also lifted sentiment.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 7:19 a.m. ET (11:19 GMT) and was on track to mark its best weekly performance in four weeks.

Energy stocks are expected to soar as oil prices jumped over $3 per barrel on supply concerns after the U.S. tightened its sanctions against Russian crude exports, with global inventories forecast to decline through the fourth-quarter. O/R

Materials stocks are also expected to rise as prices of most metals were up on a weaker dollar and lower U.S. bond yields. GOL/

Copper prices were further lifted after Chinese data showed the economy of the world's top metals consumer was slowly recovering. MET/L

Meanwhile, the financials sector is also likely to be impacted by the results of major banks across the border.

Big banks,JPMorgan ChaseJPM.N and Wells FargoWFC.N reported higher profit in the third-quarter as the U.S. lenders benefited from customers paying higher interest on loans.

New York-based Citigroup C.N is also scheduled to report quarterly results later in the day.

Futures tracking Wall Street's main stock indexes edged lower on Friday. .N

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended Thursday down 163.60 points, or 0.8%, at 19,500.24 after five straight days of gains as hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data pushed up long-term borrowing costs. .TO

COMMODITIES AT 7:19 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,895.6; +1.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $86.01; +3.7% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $89.09; +3.6% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.3682)

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.