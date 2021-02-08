CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures advance as oil prices gain on supply cuts

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index on Monday tracked gains in oil prices, which rose on supply cuts from major oil producers, while optimism around U.S. fiscal stimulus bolstered sentiment.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 1.3% and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures advanced 1.25%. O/R

Saudi Arabia pledged extra supply cuts in February and March on the back of reductions by other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

Spot gold .XAU= gained 0.52%.

March futures in the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.51% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.48% higher at 18,129.22 on Friday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.4% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.35% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.4%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Junior miner Canada Nickel Co Ltd CNC.V has held talks with U.S. government officials about potentially supplying nickel for electric car batteries, its chief executive said, amid mounting concern in Washington about China's dominance of global supply chains.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$7.25 from C$7.75

Open Text Corp OTEX.TO: Citigroup raises target price to $50 from $46

Dye & Durham Ltd DND.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$58 from C$52

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,821.1; +0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $57.56; +1.25% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $60.11; +1.3% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 Employment Trends for Jan: Prior 99.01

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.28)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.