CANADA STOCKS-TSX flirts with correction territory as commodity prices fall

Fergal Smith
TORONTO, May 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday to its lowest level in 10 months as commodity prices fell and global equity markets remained volatile.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 109.63 points, or 0.6%, at 19,890.06, its lowest closing level since July 2021.

It was down nearly 10% from its March 29 closing record high. A correction is confirmed when an index closes 10% or more below its record closing level.

"The commodity trade is weighing on the TSX in addition to the equity volatility that we are seeing in other places around the world," said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management.

Wall Street closed higher but trading remained volatile as investors worried about the economic impact of tighter coronavirus lockdowns in China and expected aggressive interest rate hikes to tackle inflation.

The Toronto market has fallen 6.3% since the start of the year, which is much less than for some other major global benchmarks. The S&P 500 is down 16.1%.

"At this point now it is starting to look overdone," Petursson said. "We have seen an adjustment in valuations far beyond what I think rates and inflation would justify."

The energy group fell 0.4%, with Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO down 1.3% despite exceeding analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit.

U.S. crude CLc1 prices settled 3.2% lower at $99.76 a barrel as the market balanced demand concerns with impending European Union sanctions on Russian oil, while gold XAU= was down 0.9% at about $1,837 per ounce.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5%.

Among other individual names, Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.TO tumbled 27.1%, after posting disappointing first-quarter results just a few days after the Bausch + Lomb Corp BLCO.TO spinoff IPO.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

