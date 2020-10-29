CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat, struggles to rise after selloff

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was flat in early trading on Thursday, struggling to rebound from a selloff triggered by fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections, while tumbling oil prices kept the energy sector decidedly in the red.

* At 9:53 a.m. ET (1353 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 7.6 points, or 0.05%, at 15,594.17.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

