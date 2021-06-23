US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat on dismal retail sales data; energy stocks gain

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as data showed domestic retail sales plunged in April and May, while energy stocks advanced on stronger crude prices.

* The nation's retail trade fell 5.7% in April, the sharpest decline in a year, as shops and other businesses were shuttered amid a third wave of COVID-19 infections, Statistics Canada data showed.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.4% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 1.6% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 1.3%. O/R

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 3.54 points, or 0.02%, at 20,204.19.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS inched down 0.1% and the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.4%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.3% to $1,780.7 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 115 issues were higher, while 111 issues declined for a 1.04-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 13.85 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were lithium miner Lithium Americas Corp LAC.TO, which jumped 3.7%, and miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO, up 3.5%.

* Empire Company Ltd EMPa.TO fell 4.9%, the most on the TSX, after the conglomerate warned that it expects the pandemic to continue affecting the company during 2022, including its same-store sales.

* The second-biggest decliner was uranium miner Nexgen Energy Ltd NXE.TO, down 3.6%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Power Corporation of Canada POW.TO, TC Energy Corp TRP.TO and Surge Energy Inc SGY.TO.

* The TSX posted 10 new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 48 new 52-week highs and eight new lows, with a total volume of 26.45 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

