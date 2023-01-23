US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat at the open as tech offsets materials losses

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

January 23, 2023 — 09:38 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was muted at the open on Monday, as gains in technology and energy stocks were capped by losses in materials stocks as focus shifts to the Bank of Canada's interest rate hike decision later in the week.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 9 points, or 0.04%, at 20,494.21.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
