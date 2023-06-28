CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat at open; consumer staples gains cap industrials losses

June 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was muted at the open on Wednesday, with gains in consumer staples offsetting losses in industrials, while markets awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks to gauge the monetary policy outlook.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 5.32 points, or 0.03%, at 19,727.77.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

