CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat at open as rate hike worries loom

March 9 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index see-sawed at open on Thursday as gains in commodity-linked stocks offset losses in banks, amid investor angst over further monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 9.59 points, or 0.05%, at 20,356.12.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru)

