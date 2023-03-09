US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat at open as rate hike worries loom

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

March 09, 2023 — 09:34 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

March 9 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index see-sawed at open on Thursday as gains in commodity-linked stocks offset losses in banks, amid investor angst over further monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 9.59 points, or 0.05%, at 20,356.12.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

