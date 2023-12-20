CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat at open as falling tech stocks offset energy gains

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was flat at the open on Wednesday as losses in technology and real estate shares offset rising energy stocks.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 11.52 points, or 0.06%, at 20,851.15.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.