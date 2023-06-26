News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat at open ahead of inflation data this week

June 26, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

June 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was subdued at the open on Monday, with losses in technology stocks countering gains in materials, while investors await domestic inflation data due later this week.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 2.25 points, or 0.01%, at 19,415.98.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

