CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as Ukraine crisis weighs; eyes on budget

April 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index traded flat on Thursday, weighed down by uncertainty around the Russia-Ukraine peace talks, although energy stocks gained ahead of the release of the 2022 budget later in the day.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 6.13 points, or 0.03%, at 21,782.47.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.