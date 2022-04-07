US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as Ukraine crisis weighs; eyes on budget

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Canada's main stock index traded flat on Thursday, weighed down by uncertainty around the Russia-Ukraine peace talks, although energy stocks gained ahead of the release of the 2022 budget later in the day.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 6.13 points, or 0.03%, at 21,782.47.

