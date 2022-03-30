CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as tech weakness counters commodity-linked gains

By Amal S

March 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as weakness in the technology sector countered commodity-linked gains after doubts emerged around progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

At 9:57 a.m. ET (13:57 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 3.91 points, or 0.02%, at 22,083.31. The index hit a record high on Tuesday.

Technology shares dropped 1.3%, tracking weakness in the U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC index. Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, Canada's third-biggest company by market value, fell 2.3%.

The Kremlin said earlier in the day there was no sign of a breakthrough yet, even as it welcomed the fact that Kyiv has set out its demands to end the conflict in written form.

The statement sparked a jump in commodity prices, helping the energy .SPTTEN and materials sectors .GSPTTMT climb 1.0% each.O/RGOL/

"Early trading so far today has been a partial reversal of yesterday's moves with equities giving back some of Tuesday's gains and commodities plus gold clawing back some of yesterday’s losses," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

"The catalyst for what so far appears to be an ordinary correction has been questions over whether Russia moving some of its troops away from Kiev while talks continue is a withdrawal or a repositioning."

Moscow on Tuesday pledged to cut down on military operations around Kyiv and in northern Ukraine.

Adding to the worries, yields on two-year U.S bonds rose above that of the 10-year, causing an inverted yield curve – widely viewed as a harbinger of recession.

Among individual shares, Dollarama Inc DOL.TO gained 1.9% after the discount retailer said it would roll out additional price points up to C$5 this year to shield its margins from heightened inflation.

