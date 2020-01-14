US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as tech retreats; Sino-U.S. trade deal in focus

Ambar Warrick
Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as declines in the information technology sector after record highs offset gains in consumer and industrials stocks ahead of an interim Sino-U.S. trade deal.

* At 9:49 a.m. ET (14:49 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 2.52 points, or 0.01%, at 17,295.94.

* Markets were awaiting the signing of a Phase 1 trade deal between Washington and Beijing on Wednesday, with the U.S. Treasury Department removing China's currency manipulator tag as a display of goodwill.

* Technology stocks .SPTTTK fell 0.6% from a record peak touched on Monday, with online services provider Shopify Inc SHOP.TO being the biggest percentage loser in the sector.

** Consumer staples .GSPTTCS was among the best-performing sectors, led by gains in dairy products maker Saputo Inc SAP.TO, which rose after TD Securities upgraded the stock to "buy".

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.1%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.2%.

* On the TSX, 100 issues were higher, while 122 issues declined for a 1.22-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 26.54 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Alacer Gold Corp ASR.TO, which jumped 2.4%, and Endeavour Mining EDV.TO, which rose 2.4%.

* Aphria Inc APHA.TO fell 8.0%, the most on the TSX, after it reported disappointing second-quarter earnings.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc, Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO and Canopy Growth Co WEED.TO.

* The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 56 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 41.94 million shares.

