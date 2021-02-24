CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as materials drag offsets gains in energy stocks

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed at the open on Wednesday as gains in energy stocks on the back of firmer crude prices were offset by weakness in the materials sector.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 11.82 points, or 0.06%, at 18,341.91.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.