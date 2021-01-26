CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as materials drag offsets gains in energy stocks

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index treaded water at the open on Tuesday as gains in energy stocks were offset by weakness in the materials sector.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (14:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 4.66 points, or 0.03%, at 17,901.36.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.