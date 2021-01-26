US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as materials drag offsets gains in energy stocks

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index treaded water at the open on Tuesday as gains in energy stocks were offset by weakness in the materials sector.

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index treaded water at the open on Tuesday as gains in energy stocks were offset by weakness in the materials sector.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (14:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 4.66 points, or 0.03%, at 17,901.36.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular