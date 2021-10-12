CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as losses in consumer staples offset by gains commodity stocks

By Amal S

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday, as weakness in consumer staples stocks was offset by gains in commodity-linked shares, while fears around higher inflation dented market sentiment.

At 9:53 a.m. ET (13:53 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 8.57 points, or 0.04%, at 20,424.88, after a long weekend.

The Canadian equity market was closed on Monday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Healthcare stocks .GSPTTHC also fell 0.4% with pot producers Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Tilray TLRY.TO among the top drags.

Concerns that higher inflation could prompt a sooner-than-expected dial down of economic stimulus by central banks and a slowdown in global economic recovery have rattled investors appetite for risky assets.

"Canada is just kind of catching up a little bit to the US, yesterday the US markets were down and Canada was closed," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

"This often happens on days when the holidays are different, there's just a little bit of rebalancing to bring the two indices kind of back in line with each other."

Limiting losses were materials stocks .GSPTTMT, which include precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, that added 1.3% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.2% to $1,757.5 an ounce. GOL/

The Canadian equity index has gained around 17% so far this year on hopes of a steadier post-pandemic economic recovery, however, it recently lost steam on persisting concerns over higher inflation derailing the global economic growth.

The energy sector .SPTTEN gained 0.7%, eyeing its third straight session of gains, as oil prices inched towards a three-year high, supported by a rebound in global demand. O/R

HIGHLIGHTS

Fashion retailer Aritzia Inc ATZ.TO and jet company Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO were the biggest decliners on the index.

The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and four new lows.

Across Canadian issues, there were 49 new 52-week highs and 46 new lows, with total volume of 61.86 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.