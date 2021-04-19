CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as investors await earnings

Updates prices, adds sectors

April 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday after hitting record highs last week, as investors held off from making big bets ahead of a busy week for corporate earnings.

At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was flat. Rogers Communication RClb.TO, Canadian Pacific Railway CP.TO and Precision Drilling Corp PD.TO are among the companies slated to report earnings this week.

* Canadian housing starts rose 21.6% in March compared with the previous month, easily beating expectations and hitting a new record, data from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed on Monday.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.1% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.1% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 was unchanged. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.2%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.1%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.4% to $1,772.8 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 100 issues were higher, while 120 issues declined for a 1.20-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 10.82 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Mullen Group MTL.TO, which jumped 4.4%, and Westport Fuel Systems WPRT.TO, which rose 4.2%.

* Boralex BLX.TO fell 3.2%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was Lightspeed POS Inc LSPD.TO, down 3.1%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier BBDb.TO, Nevada Copper NCU.TO and The Supreme Cannabis FIRE.TO.

* The TSX posted 21 new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 85 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 27.45 million shares.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.