News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as fall in commodity stocks offsets U.S. debt deal optimism

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

May 29, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

May 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was virtually flat at the open on Monday as a decline in commodity-linked stocks offset investor relief after Washington struck a debt ceiling deal over the weekend.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up just 16.78 points, or 0.08%, at 19,937.09.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.