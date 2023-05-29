CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as fall in commodity stocks offsets U.S. debt deal optimism

May 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was virtually flat at the open on Monday as a decline in commodity-linked stocks offset investor relief after Washington struck a debt ceiling deal over the weekend.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up just 16.78 points, or 0.08%, at 19,937.09.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.