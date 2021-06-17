US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as energy, mining stocks weigh

June 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was muted on Thursday as gains in technology stocks were offset by energy and mining stocks, which fell due to weakness in commodity prices.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.3% on weaker crude prices, while the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.7% as gold futures GCc1 fell 4.3%.

* Gold slipped below the $1,800 level on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve signaled earlier-than-expected interest rate increases. GOL/

* Utility firm Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp AQN.TO fell 5.2%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was miner Endeavour Silver Corp EDR.TO, down 4.7%.

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (1338 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 10.66 points, or 0.05%, at 20,241.62.

* Technology stocks .SPTTTK were a bright a spot, up 1.5%. The sector was helped by shares of Lightspeed POS LPSD.TO, Blackberry Ltd BB.TO and Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, which rose between 1.7% and 2.6%.

* Canada added 101,600 jobs in May, the fourth consecutive month of gains, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed.

* On the TSX, 92 issues were higher, while 129 issues declined for a 1.40-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 18.24 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.TO, which jumped 2%, and IT service firm Lightspeed POS Inc LSPD.TO, which rose 1.7%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ.TO, Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp AQN.TO and i3 Energy plc ITE.TO.

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 40 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 35.25 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

