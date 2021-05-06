US Markets
MG

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as energy losses offset mining gains; Bombardier rises

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday, as gains in gold were countered by a drop in oil prices, while Bombardier rose after strong quarterly results.

May 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday, as gains in gold were countered by a drop in oil prices, while Bombardier rose after strong quarterly results.

* At 09:38 a.m. ET (13:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 3.64 points, or 0.02%, at 19,307.1.

* Gold rose for a second straight session after the dollar retreated, as investors awaited U.S. economic data to gauge the Federal Reserve's strategy on monetary support going forward.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.0% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.5% to $1,792.7 an ounce.GOL/

* Oil prices slipped after early gains, pressured by rising COVID-19 infections in India and elsewhere and despite a much sharper than expected fall in U.S. crude inventories. O/R

* Bombardier BBDb.TO rose 3.3% after the company's quarterly adjusted profit jumped 43% and it used less free cash, helped by a recovery in business aviation, as rising COVID-19 vaccinations encourage travel.

* Auto parts maker Magna International Inc MG.TO added 1% after reporting a 136% rise in quarterly profit and raising its full-year revenue outlook.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.1%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.3%.

* On the TSX, 103 issues were higher, while 117 issues declined for a 1.14-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 16.04 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Spin Master Corp TOY.TO and SSR Mining Inc SSRM.TO, jumping 10.4% and 5.8% respectively after strong quarterly results.

* Cascades Inc CAS.TO fell 6.1%, the most on the TSX, after poor quarterly results.

* The second biggest decliner was Stantec Inc STN.TO, down 4.7%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Nevada Copper NCU.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX posted 10 new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 70 new 52-week highs and 13 new lows, with total volume of 33.95 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MG SSRM CAS STN ENB MFC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular