CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as energy losses offset mining gains

May 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was flat on Tuesday as losses in energy firms offset gains in mining companies, while investors looked ahead to inflation data due on Wednesday for cues about economic recovery.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.2% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.1%. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, gained 0.4% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.2% to $1,870.5 an ounce. GOL/

* At 9:47 a.m. ET (1347 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 8.47 points, or 0.04%, at 19,466.18.

* Canada's Centerra Gold CG.TO rose 7.8%, after saying it was taking all measures possible to protect shareholder rights and is seeing good support from the Canadian and UK governments, a day after Kyrgyzstan seized control of the company's Kumtor gold mine.

* The Canadian dollar climbed to a six-year high against its U.S. counterpart, as the greenback broadly declined.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.3%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.4%.

* On the TSX, 102 issues were higher, while 118 issues declined for a 1.16-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 20.16 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Centerra Gold <CG.TO>, which jumped 6.1% and Lithium Americas Corp <LAC.TO>, which rose 3.9%.

* Parex Resources <PXT.TO> fell 5.0%, the most on the TSX, after withdrawing second-quarter production guidance.

* The second-biggest decliner was Canfor Corp <CFP.TO>, down 3.4%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, Western Forest Products Inc <WEF.TO> and Athabasca Oil Corp <ATH.TO>.

* The TSX posted 19 new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 69 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with a total volume of 46.68 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.