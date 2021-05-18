US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as energy losses offset mining gains

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's main stock index was flat in early trade on Tuesday, as gains in gold were countered by a drop in oil prices, while investors were optimistic of demand recovery after the reopenings of the U.S. and European economies.

May 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was flat in early trade on Tuesday, as gains in gold were countered by a drop in oil prices, while investors were optimistic of demand recovery after the reopenings of the U.S. and European economies.

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 7.03 points, or 0.04%, at 19,481.68.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular