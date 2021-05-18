CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as energy losses offset mining gains

May 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was flat in early trade on Tuesday, as gains in gold were countered by a drop in oil prices, while investors were optimistic of demand recovery after the reopenings of the U.S. and European economies.

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 7.03 points, or 0.04%, at 19,481.68.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

