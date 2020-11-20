US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as energy losses offset gains in materials

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index treaded water on Friday, as gains in materials stocks countered energy declines, with rising coronavirus cases globally weighing on sentiment.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.7%, and was among the top performing sectors on the main index.

* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc FVI.TO, the largest percentage gainer on the TSX, jumped 4.7%, followed by SSR Mining Inc SSRM.TO, which rose 4.3%

* On the other hand, the energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.5% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.3% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.3%. O/R

* Oil prices were pressured by renewed lockdowns in several countries to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (1443 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 5.14 points, or 0.03%, at 16,914.95.

* Locally, the nation's retail sales grew by 1.1% in September on higher sales at general merchandise stores, Statistics Canada said.

* On the TSX, 107 issues were higher, while 110 issues declined for a 1.03-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 25.76 million shares traded.

* IT service provider Real Matters Inc REAL.TO fell 12.6%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, down 4.6%, after brokerage HSBC downgraded shares of the apparel maker.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 17 new 52-week highs and no new low, with total volume of 43.24 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

