CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as energy gains offset by losses in other sectors

Canada's main stock index was flat on Monday as a surge in oil stocks was offset by losses in most other sectors, with investors bracing for another large interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 6.9 points, or 0.04%, at 18,976.02.

