CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as energy drag offsets U.S. stimulus optimism

Amal S
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was muted on Friday, as weakness in energy stocks and fears of tighter lockdowns amid rising coronavirus cases globally outweighed optimism around a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.9% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 1.5% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.6% amid the prospect of tighter lockdowns in Germany and France as well as new COVID-19 restrictions in China. O/R

* Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package proposal on Thursday to jump-start the pandemic-hit economy.

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (14:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 7.48 points, or 0.04%, at 17,950.61.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.2%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.4%.

* Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO fell 7.4%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Osisko Mining Inc OSK.TO, down 5.5%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5%.

* On the TSX, 66 issues were higher, while 149 issues declined for a 2.26-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 18.61 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Blackberry Limited <BB.TO>, which jumped 25.6% to its highest in more than two years, and Aphria Inc <APHA.TO>, which rose 11.5% extending its prior session's gains after an upbeat quarterly earnings.

* The most-heavily traded shares by volume were BlackBerry Limited <BB.TO>, Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd <TGOD.TO> and Zenabis Global Inc <ZENA.TO>.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 24 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 50.17 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

